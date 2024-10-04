IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.59 and last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 14507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.24.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.00.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.

IES declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $5,982,989.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,934,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,751,762,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IES by 258.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in IES by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in IES by 252.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

