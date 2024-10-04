IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 10.1% – Time to Buy?

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.40. 40,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 321,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

IGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $952.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $279,957. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 100,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

