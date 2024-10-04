Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 60,168 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 523.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,235 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 523.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 178,016 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 1.9 %

ILMN stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $148.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.05.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

