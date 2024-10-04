IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $85.93. 3,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

IMCD Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

