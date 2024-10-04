Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Immix Biopharma Stock Down 8.2 %
NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.12.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
