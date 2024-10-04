Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $12.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immuneering by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.45. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

