Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Imperial Brands stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.