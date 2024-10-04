Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.46.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock traded up C$1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$105.08. 253,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.32. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$72.03 and a 12 month high of C$106.09.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.6458814 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

