Infosys (INFY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) in the last few weeks:
- 10/3/2024 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/30/2024 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/21/2024 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/13/2024 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/11/2024 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/8/2024 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
NYSE:INFY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $22.85. 1,582,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,204. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
