Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $95.00 at Cfra

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Cfra from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

NYSE:IR traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.14. 2,268,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

