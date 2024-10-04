Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Trading Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.98. 41,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 251,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

