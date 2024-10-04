Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Trading Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00. 42,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 90,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 225,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 15.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

