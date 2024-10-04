Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.28 and traded as high as C$10.72. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 316,053 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$239.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.60 million. Research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.149517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

