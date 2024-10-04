Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Innospec by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StockNews.com cut Innospec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $110.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.12. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Innospec’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

