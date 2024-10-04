Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Sold by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.3% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.5 %

EAPR opened at $27.14 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

