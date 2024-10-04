Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April accounts for 0.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XDAP opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.