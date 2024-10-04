Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 133.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $200,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BJUN opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

