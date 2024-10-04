Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:PJAN opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.