Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

INO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of INO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 156,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,770. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5,943.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 37,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

