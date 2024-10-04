Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.59. Inpex shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 63,368 shares trading hands.

Inpex Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.