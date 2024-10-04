Insider Buying: Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Director Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 1,000,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$699,800.00.

Bradley Roy Dunkley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$340.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 24,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$16,320.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 2,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 9,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$5,320.00.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CVE PKT traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.70. 659,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$156.39 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

