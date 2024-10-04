Insider Buying: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Purchases 8,800 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,936.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,835.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $811.80.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,491. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

