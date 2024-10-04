Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells 296 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $16,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,592.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $15,785.51.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.81. 436,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $85.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALGT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,506,000 after purchasing an additional 516,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.