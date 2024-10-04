Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells 296 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $16,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,592.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $15,785.51.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of ALGT stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.81. 436,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $85.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,506,000 after purchasing an additional 516,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
