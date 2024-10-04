Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 2,904 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $168,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,028. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christopher Day sold 483 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82.

On Monday, July 8th, Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 411,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,434. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 67.9% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

