Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 5,935 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70.
- On Monday, July 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $76,355.79.
SQ stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,191. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.
SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Block by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after acquiring an additional 934,588 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Block by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
