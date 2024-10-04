Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,450 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,436,087.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50.

F5 Trading Up 0.8 %

FFIV traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,390. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $223.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in F5 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

