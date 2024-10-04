Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells 154 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $12.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

