Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 302 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MDB stock traded up $12.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.36. 1,168,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,043. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

