Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 1,398 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $132,152.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,916.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 63.3% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 97.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.