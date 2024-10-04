Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $234.46 and last traded at $234.46. Approximately 11,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 290,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.
View Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.7 %
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
