Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,021 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Intel by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,592,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

