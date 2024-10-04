Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

