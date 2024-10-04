Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.58. 14,223,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 59,122,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Intel by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after buying an additional 353,426 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $152,671,000 after buying an additional 103,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.