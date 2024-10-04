Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CAO Michael P. Dube Sells 2,012 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 1,852,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $34.87.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
