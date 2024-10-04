Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CAO Michael P. Dube Sells 2,012 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 1,852,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,514,000 after acquiring an additional 606,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 83,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

