Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 34,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 210,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intellicheck from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Intellicheck Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

