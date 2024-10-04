Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IBKR. UBS Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.05. 324,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.32. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $147.48. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47,674 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,948,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.