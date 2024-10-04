International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bernstein Bank raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $210.00. Bernstein Bank currently has a market perform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $224.94 and last traded at $223.92, with a volume of 322788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.72.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $7,160,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.04. The company has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

