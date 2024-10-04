International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday after Bernstein Bank raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $210.00. Bernstein Bank currently has a market perform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $224.94 and last traded at $223.61. 770,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,207,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.72.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.0% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

