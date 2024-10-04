International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.31 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.62). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 190.90 ($2.55), with a volume of 33,959,889 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.08) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,190.48%.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.