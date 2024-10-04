International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.31 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.62). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 190.90 ($2.55), with a volume of 33,959,889 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.08) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,190.48%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

