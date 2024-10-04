International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1,522.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.3 %

IFF opened at $100.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.