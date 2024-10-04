International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPCO. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE IPCO traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.43. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of C$11.94 and a 52-week high of C$20.59.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

