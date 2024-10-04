International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPCO. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IPCO
International Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.