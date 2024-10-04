International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.85 and last traded at C$17.69. Approximately 80,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 65,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$22.00 price target on shares of International Petroleum and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPCO
International Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.