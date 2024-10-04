Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,879.30 ($65.27) and traded as high as GBX 5,160 ($69.02). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,095 ($68.15), with a volume of 266,046 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($69.56) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($73.57) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,425 ($72.57).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,917.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,880.55. The company has a market cap of £8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,673.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,736.84%.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.