Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 105,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 124,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

