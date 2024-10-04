Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 4,432,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,645,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The firm has a market cap of $957.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,380.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,380.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,593,764.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,991,744 shares of company stock valued at $28,226,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

