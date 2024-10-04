Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.70.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $479.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

