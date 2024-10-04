Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Boosted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.70.

ISRG stock opened at $479.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

