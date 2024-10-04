Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.78 and last traded at $114.78, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.19.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,785,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,089,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,204,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

