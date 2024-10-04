Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.78 and last traded at $114.78, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.19.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Financial Stocks Poised to Outperform in 2024
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Has Costco Stock Run its Course for Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.