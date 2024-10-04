Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

PKW stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $114.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

