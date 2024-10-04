Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 283,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 257,746 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $45.19.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $317,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

